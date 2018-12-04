Cold, dry weather forecast for most of areas , rain at GB

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):The Met office Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while rain with light snowfall over the hilly area is also expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore, Multan, D.G khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions during morning and night hours.