COAS witnesses culmination of Pak-Egypt International Squash series

RAWALPINDI, July 16 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday witnessed final match and closing

ceremony of Pakistan – Egypt International Squash Series-2017 held

at Muhsaf Ali Mir Squash Complex, Islamabad, as chief guest.

The International Squash series was inaugurated on July 12.

Egypt won the series by 3-2. On the concluding day of the

series Two matches were played, Inter Services Public Relations said

in a news release.

In the first match Pakistan’s Israr Ahmad beat Egypt’s

Aboulghar, while Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob beat Egypt’s Karim Abdel

Gawad in the second and last match.

The chief guest awarded trophies to the winners and runners up

of the tournament.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President,

Pakistan Squash Federation, Former Squash Legends Qamar Zaman,

Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan along with a large number of squash

lovers witnessed the series.

Earlier, on his arrival, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, Vice Chief

of the Air Staff received the chief guest.