COAS visits various military installations at Quetta garrison

QUETTA May 11 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar

Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited various military installations at

the Qtuetta garrison.

He interacted with young officers undergoing various courses

at School of Infantry and tactics.

He also delivered annual address to students of Command and

Staff College, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

He spoke on security perspective both external and internal

with contours of response by Army. He appreciated the efforts of

Army in bringing peace to the country and playing very active role

in stability operations.

The COAS also visited Combined Military Hospital and meet

injured personnel of Chaman incident.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta he was received by Commander

Southern Command Lt. Gen Aamer Riaz. Inspector General Training and

Evaluation, Lt General Hidayat ur Rehman was also present.