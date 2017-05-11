COAS visits various military installations at Quetta garrison

QUETTA May 11 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar
Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited various military installations at
the Qtuetta garrison.
He interacted with young officers undergoing various courses
at School of Infantry and tactics.
He also delivered annual address to students of Command and
Staff College, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.
He spoke on security perspective both external and internal
with contours of response by Army. He appreciated the efforts of
Army in bringing peace to the country and playing very active role
in stability operations.
The COAS also visited Combined Military Hospital and meet
injured personnel of Chaman incident.
Earlier on arrival at Quetta he was received by Commander
Southern Command Lt. Gen Aamer Riaz. Inspector General Training and
Evaluation, Lt General Hidayat ur Rehman was also present.
