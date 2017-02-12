COAS visits SWA, spends day with troops at forward posts

RAWALPINDI, Feb 12 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday visited South Waziristan Agency (SWA) and spent the day with troops deployed at forward posts.

According to Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Major General Asif Ghafoor, on arrival the COAS was briefed by the

General Officer Commanding about security and stability situation in the

Agency including border management and rehabilitation of Temporarily

Displaced Persons.

Expressing his satisfaction on operational gains, development works

and measures for better border security management, the COAS directed to continue focusing on stability operations and socio economic development for enduring peace in the area.

While interacting with troops, the COAS lauded their bravery and

commitment which enabled re-establishment of writ of the state.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the resolve of tribal brethren

and the local administration for supporting the Army’s efforts.

He said that Pakistan Army would continue its efforts and support

mainstreaming of FATA by the government as per the aspiration of local

tribes.

Earlier, on arrival at SWA, the COAS was received by Commander

Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt.