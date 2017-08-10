COAS visits Sindh Regimental Centre Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Sindh Regimental Centre Hyderabad

and laid a wreath at ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ to pay homage to the martyrs of

Sindh Regiment for defence of the motherland.

The COAS pinned ranks to Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as Colonel

Commandant of the Sind Regiment, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired

officers and soldiers of the Sindh Regiment.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa appreciated contributions of

the Sindh Regiment for defence and security of the country.

Earlier on arrival in Hyderabad, the COAS was received by Corps

Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza.