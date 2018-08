RAWALPINDI, Jul 31 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Russian

mountaineer Alexander Gukov here at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Gukov was rescued by Pak Army Aviators from 20,650 feet high Latok Peak in Northern

Areas in the morning through a very challenging aviation effort, Director General of Inter

Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.