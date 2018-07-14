COAS visits Quetta, attends Siraj Raisani’s funeral prayer

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Quetta and attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Siraj Raisani.

The COAS met the family of Shaheed Siraj Raisani and visited Combined Military Hospital Quetta to meet the injured of Mastung, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations here.

He expressed his deepest empathy with all the bereaved families of the Mastung blast incident. Referring to Shaheed Siraj Raisani as ‘Soldier of Pakistan’, the COAS said,” We have lost a diehard brave patriot Pakistani, who shall be remembered for his commitment and contributions for Pakistan.”

General Bajwa acknowledged the sacrifices of three generations of Siraj Raisani’s family and said, “Our journey to peace hasn’t yet reached the desired destination of complete peace but we are successfully nearing its achievement.

“We as a nation have stood up to the challenges of terrorism and extremism and shall defeat all inimical forces undeterred,” he added.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa was also present on the occasion.