RAWALPINDI, Jul 24 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Pentagon,according to the official web page of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

on Wednesday. On arrival, COAS was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General

Joseph F.Dunford.COAS was presented guard of honour with 21 gun salute.

COAS had discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V.Spencer and CJCS.