COAS visits Nishtar Hospital to have update on treatment of injured

MULTAN, Jun 26, (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited injured of Ahmad Pur East

incident at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University and Incharge Burn

Centre Nishtar hospital updated the COAS on treatment, Inter

Services Public Relations news release said.

The COAS appreciated role and efforts of first responders to

the tragic incident including civil administration, motorway and

Punjab police, local volunteers and hospitals staff.

He said crises management is a joint national responsibility

and Army performs its duty in aid of civil administration.

He assured civil administration of Army’s continued full

support in taking best care of the victims.

The COAS said that learning from such avoidable incidents

there is a requirement to have national public awareness campaign to

safeguard against recurrence.

Later, the COAS met families of Army Shuhadas at Multan

Garrison and lauded their great sacrifices. He said that nation is

proud of them as nothing is more sacred than laying one’s life for

the country.

Commander Multan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar

accompanied the COAS during the visit.