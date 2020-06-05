COAS visits National Locust Control Center

RAWALPINDI, Jun 05 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited National Locust Control Center (NLCC) here.

He was briefed by Engineer in Chief (E-In-C) Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, Chief Coordinator NLCC, about the efforts being undertaken to counter locust threat, said a Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

COAS appreciated NLCC role in synergizing national efforts in line with the National Action Plan. COAS reiterated that Army will make all possible resources available to help civil administration in combating locust threat.

He further stressed that effective control operations are essential for ensuring food security in the country and in mitigating the negative economic impact. Government has already declared national emergency in this regard.