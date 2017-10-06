COAS visits Military Academy Kakul

RAWALPINDI, Oct 6 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Qamar Javed Bajwa

Friday visited Pakistan Military Academy Kalul, Abbottabad.

He was briefed on various functional aspects of the academy for grooming

and professional upbringing of the cadets, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to the faculty, the Army chief appreciated exceptionally high

standards of the premier army institution and its efforts for grooming young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield, lead men from the front and be good citizens of Pakistan with the drive, acumen and outlook to contribute to both their institution and the country.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Commandant PMA Maj Gen

Abdullah Dogar.