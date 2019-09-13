COAS visits HQ Southern Command, reviews progress of projects under Khushal Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Sep 13 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Headquarters Southern Command, Quetta and reviewed progress on projects being undertaken as part of Khushal Balochistan Program.

COAS appreciated the efforts of Army and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order situation in the province to facilitate completion of projects, Inter Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) press release here stated.

Later, COAS along with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated newly established NUST Campus in Quetta which COAS had announced in January 2017. The University project was completed in a period of 2 years and 8 months.

In first batch, 550 students will complete Bachelor degrees in Civil Engineering, Computer Sciences. MS disciplines including Water Resource Engineering Management, Tunneling/Mining Engineering and Computer and Allied Sciences programs. Capacity will also be enhanced.

COAS also addressed students drawn from various educational institutions of Balochistan. He appreciated the talented youth of Balochistan and urged the students to enable themselves to fetch forthcoming opportunities in different fields.