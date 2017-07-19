COAS visits HIT, gets briefing on defence production

RAWALPINDI, July 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and
got detailed briefing on defence production including ongoing and future
defence projects.
The COAS appreciated performance and commitment of the industry
towards quality production, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press
release said.
“HIT has a history of contributions to strengthen conventional defence
capability of the country. No compromise shall be made towards this end
irrespective of the constraints,” the COAS said.
While expressing his satisfaction on the progress, he asked the HIT
Chairman to expedite the ongoing projects for their timely completion,
assuring full support to the defence industry.
Later, the COAS witnessed display of the capability and projects in
hand.
Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Chairman HIT
Lieutenant General Naeem Ashraf. Secretary Defence Production Lieutenant
General (R) Muhammad ljaz Chaudhry was also present.
