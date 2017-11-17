COAS visits Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps and he was given comprehensive briefing on prevalent situation along the Line of Control (LOC )/ Line of Actual Contact (LAC).

The COAS was also briefed on operational preparedness of the formations, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

Expressing his satisfaction on operational preparedness and response to Indian ceased fire violations, the COAS said there could not be any let up for our preparedness for response against perpetual threat on our Eastern Border including LOC/ LAC.

Earlier, Corps Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza received the COAS on his arrival at Corps HQ.