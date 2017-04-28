COAS visits Gujranwala; briefed on operational preparedness of troops

RAWALPINDI April 28 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwala Garrison on Friday where he was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of

Gujranwala corps, progress on operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Census.

The COAS also addressed officers of Gujranwala Garrison,

an Inter Services Public Relations press release issued here said.

Later, he visited Pasrur Cantonment and interacted with

officers and men.

The COAS appreciated the state of readiness and high state of morale of the troops.

The COAS reaffirmed that “our fight against terrorism is

continuing and with the support of our great nation we shall cleanse

our country of Fasaadis of all hue and colour, insha Allah.”

Earlier on arrival at Gujranwala, the COAS was received by

Lieutenant General Ikram ul Haque, Corps Commander Gujranwala.