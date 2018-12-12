KARACHI , Dec 12 (APP):General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited forward troops in Gadra Sector Sindh and commended operational preparedness and high state of morale of the troops.
He said that Pakistan Army is fully committed to guarding the frontiers of country, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.
COAS visits forward troops in Gadra Sector, Thar Coal Project
