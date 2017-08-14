COAS visits forward troops at LoC

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Monday visited

forward troops deployed at Line of Control (LoC).

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued

here, the COAS was apprised of the recent abnormally frequent Cease Fire Violations from the Indian side and effective response by Pakistani troops.

The Army chief was told that the only restraint faced by Pakistani

troops was the professional ethos of Pakistan Army which barred them from responding in kind when Indian troops target innocent civilians along the LoC.

He lauded the motivation and spirit of the troops stating that there was

no better way to celebrate independence than defending the country.

The COAS said that the Indian Army’s atrocities had not been able to

deter the spirit and sacrifices of the brave Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“We will always stand with them in their just struggle against

repression,” he added.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza.