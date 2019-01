BAHAWALPUR, Jan 09 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited formations of Bahawalpur Corps during their winter collective training and expressed his satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness. The COAS witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation as part of Defensive Corps’ operations against

conventional threat, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).