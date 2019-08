RAWALPINDI, Aug 21 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

At POF, the COAS inaugurated Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant at Wah Nobel Chemicals Factory. The project was completed in eight months.

This new plant is equipped with latest and most economical silver catalyst technology, which will reduce the production cost.