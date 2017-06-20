COAS visits Ataturk Mausoleum, Turkish Land Forces HQ

RAWALPINDI, June 20 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)
General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Ataturk Mausoleum in
Ankara and laid a wreath to pay homage to the father of Turkish
nation and penned down his respects in the visitor’s book.
The COAS visited Turkish Land Force Headquarters where he
was received by General Salih Zeki €olak, Commander Turkish Land
Forces and was presented guard of honour, a press release of Inter
Services Public Relations here said.
At the Turkish Land Force Headquarters, the COAS was
briefed on the regional security situation as well as the Turkish
Land Forces and their various undertakings in fields of training,
defence production and peacekeeping operations.
The COAS was awarded the Legion of Merit in a simple and
graceful ceremony in recognition of his services for promotion of
Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.
Speaking on the occasion, the COAS underscored the
special place that Turkey enjoys in the hearts of all Pakistanis.
He dedicated the award to the Shuhada (martyrs) of both Pakistani
and Turkish armed forces.
Later, the COAS called on Chief of Turkish General Staff
General Hulusi Akar and discussed matters related to regional
security and the role armed forces of both countries play towards
peace and stability.
The two military leaders agreed to further enhance defence
cooperation in multiple fields. The Turkish military leadership was
greatly appreciative of the role Pakistan Army plays against
terrorism as well as in peace keeping operations and as a factor
of stability in a very volatile region.
