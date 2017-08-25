COAS urges trust-based Pak-Afghan response against terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Aug 25 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that terrorists were common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan and a trust-based coordinated response was required against them rather than blame game.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the Army chief during a meeting with a nine-member Afghan media delegation at General Headquarters (GHQ) said that Afghanistan was Pakistan’s brotherly neighbour. He said media could play a vital role in mitigating the negativity created by inimical forces.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan had undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there were no safe havens inside Pakistan, which were being used against Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the need for an effective border management along Pak-Afghan border, he said Pakistan had taken measures on its side of the border, including fencing and establishment of new border forts and posts.

The Afghan media delegation thanked the Army Chief for his time and the candid discussion.

They acknowledged that such interactions were very useful to understand each other and added that were carrying back home a facts based positivity through this tour.

The delegation is on a weeklong visit to Pakistan in coordination with ISPR.