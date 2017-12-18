COAS to brief Senate Committee on Security situation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday told the Senate that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa would brief the Senate’s Committee of the Whole on security situation of the country and

region on Tuesday (Dec 19).

In an announcement in the House, he said General Bajwa would brief the entire house — acting as

a committee — in-camera at 10 am on the emerging national security paradigm for Pakistan with respect

to recent visits and developments.

This would be for the first time in Pakistan’s parliamentary history that the army chief would brief the Senate Committee of the Whole House on the matters pertaining to national security and the region.

The Chairman Senate said that the Director General Military Operations (DGMO) would accompany the

COAS to the briefing. A letter was written to the COAS regarding the briefing, he added.