COAS terms Quetta church attack attempt to cloud Christmas celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Quetta.

“The Quetta church attack targeting our brotherly Christian Pakistanis is an attempt to cloud Christmas celebrations and create religious cleavages,” he said according to a tweet by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The COAS commended the effective response by Law Enforcement Agencies, adding, “We stay united and steadfast to respond against such heinous attempts.”