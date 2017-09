RAWALPINDI, Sep 7 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS),

General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent time with the families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan till late night after a ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) Wednesday on Defence Day.

According to a tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR), the Army Chief saluted their sacrifices and hailed their resolve for the country.