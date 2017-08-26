COAS reaches Tajikistan to participate in QCTC

RAWALPINDI, Aug 26 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed

Bajwa reached Tajikistan on Saturday on a three-day official visit for participation in

Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination (QCTC) forum, comprising Pakistan, China,

Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Ministries of Defence and military leadership of all four countries have

had held several staff level consultations over the last few months to formulate agenda

points for conduct of this event, says an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement

issued here.

Upon arrival, the COAS called on the Tajik Defence Minister Sherdil Mirzo and Chinese Chief of Joint Staff, General Li Zuocheng.

During the next two days the forum will discuss regional security

environment and way forward in relation to situation in Afghanistan and counter terrorism

efforts.