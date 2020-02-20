COAS pays one-day official visit to Kuwait

KUWAIT, Feb 20 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday paid a day-long official visit to Kuwait.

The COAS held separate meetings with Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher, Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces and Lieutenant General Staff Engineer Hashim Abdurazaq Al-Refaea, and Under Secretary National Guard, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation, regional peace and stability were discussed.

The political and military leadership of Kuwait highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism.

Both sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields of defence and security, including export of defence products, training, provision of trained manpower or human resource and cooperation in counter-terrorism domain.

Earlier, on arrival at the Army Headquarters, the COAS was received by Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Kuwait Army presented a guard of honour to the COAS.