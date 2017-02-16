COAS meets troops, tribal elders in Mohmand, Bajaur Agencies

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies on Thursday and met with troops and had interaction with tribal elders.

He also met the kins of those who embraced Shahadat during Wednesday’s terrorist attack at Ghalanai and offered respects and condolences, according to an ISPR press release.

He lauded LEAs at Mohmand, especially Levies for thwarting yesterday’s suicide attack minimizing the loss of lives. He also appreciated troops for effectively responding to cross border attack from Afghanistan on Pakistani post last week.

He said that cooperation between our brave citizens, Army, LEAs and intelligence agencies is cornerstone of our success against terrorism.

He said that “terrorists are trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan and are attempting to spread doubt and despondency in our society.” “We all collectively shall foil their desperate manoeuvres.”

He said that efforts to ensure that our soil is not used against any other country, shall continue and expect from others to reciprocate in same manner.

“Hostile agencies should avoid playing with regional peace and stability as we reserve the right to respond, despite our current policy of restraint.”

He assured local tribes that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to improve infrastructure in FATA including roads, health, education and community development projects. Army fully supports initiatives for mainstreaming of FATA being undertaken in accordance with the wishes of the people, COAS concluded.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and other senior Army and FC officials were also present on the occasion.