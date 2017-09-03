COAS spends 2nd Eid day at Turbat, Gwadar

GAWADAR, Sep 3 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, spent second day of Eid-ul-Azha at Turbat and Gwadar in Balochistan.

The COAS met family of Shaheed Major Jamal Sheran, who embraced Shahadat in Hayatabad on July, 17, this year. He also met local notables, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on Sunday.

“Performing our duties in far-flung and difficult areas is our pride and we shall continue doing it with utmost commitment and resolve,” the COAS said while talking to troops.

He said that security and development of Balochistan was extremely important and Army would extend full support to all state institutions in this regard. All development projects for Balochistan shall be completed InshAllah, he said.