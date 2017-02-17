COAS meets shrine blast injured; vows to target terrorists ruthlessly, indiscriminately

RAWALPINDI Feb 17 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Nawabshah and Sehwan and met injured of the Sehwan Shrine blast incident, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

He quoted the COAS as saying on the occasion, “Terrorists will be targeted ruthlessly, indiscriminately – anywhere and everywhere. No let up.”