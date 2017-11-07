COAS meets Iranian defence minister, visits IRGC HQ

TEHRAN, Nov 07 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday met Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and visited Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Headquarters, where he interacted with senior leadership during the second day of his visit.

The Iranian Defence Minister thanked COAS for his visit, acknowledged achievements of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and expressed his country’s willingness to enhance defence cooperation, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

He said Iran’s policy was to develop relations with its neighbors and Pakistan had a special place in Iranian foreign policy.

The COAS highlighted that with improved special measures by Pakistan on Pak-Afghan border, terrorists were likely to exploit Pak-Iran friendly border and both countries needed to put in efforts to deny its use by them.

Both the sides agreed to ensure that their soil was not used by any third party against any of the two countries. In this regard, steps, including establishment of hotline communication between the field commanders along Pak-Iran border, fencing by Iran on their side of the border, coordinated

border patrolling, intelligence sharing and more frequent interactions, were agreed to, the ISPR statement added.