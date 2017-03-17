COAS meets Chinese FM at Bejing

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday met Chinese Foreign Minister (FM) Wang
Yi at Chinese Foreign Office Beijing.
The minister expressed complete understanding of challenges
faced by Pakistan, its geo-political relevance and contributions
towards regional peace and stability, Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR) stated in a news release here.
The Chinese minister said that China appreciates Pakistan’s
efforts to maintain good relationships with its neighbors including
India and Afghanistan despite challenges.
The minister thanked Pakistan for time tested support to China
on core issues. Appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for realization of
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as part of One Belt One Road
(OBOR).
He reiterated Chinese full spectrum support to Pakistan.
The COAS thanked the minister and China on their
acknowledgements and support.
He said that Pakistan greatly values its strong friendship
with China and looks forward to carry on with same zeal.
The COAS thanked the minister for Chinese diplomatic support
to Pakistan on core issues.
