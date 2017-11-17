COAS lays wreath at grave of Shaheed Captain Junaid Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid wreath at grave of Captain Junaid Hafeez Shaheed and met his family here on Friday.

The COAS paid tribute to Shaheed captain and his family for their great sacrifice for the motherland, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

Captain Junaid Hafeez embraced Shahadat in Bajur on November 13.