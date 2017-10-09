COAS interacts with Naib Subedar Nadeem’s family

RAWALPINDI, Oct 09 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the family of Naib Subedar Muhammad Nadeem Shaheed at

village Chah Ganja, Jhelum.According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the Army Chief

interacted with Nadeem Shaheed’s brave family, laid wreath at his grave and offered ‘dua’Naib Subedar

Nadeem came under Indian shelling and embraced Shahadat in Rakh Chikri sector along Line of Control (LOC) on September

29 while assisting evacuation of civilians, who had also been injured due to Indian firing.

The COAS said that Nadeem had lived up to the commitment of Pakistan Army by laying his life while protecting innocent brothers along the LOC, who were being cowardly targeted by Indian Army.