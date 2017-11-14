COAS interacts with Mangla Corps troops

RAWALPINDI, Nov 14 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Strike Corps at Mangla and witnessed the ongoing training there.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the COAS addressed officers and troops.

While interacting with Mangla Corps troops, he appreciated state of high morale and standard of training. He said

that despite Pakistan’s commitments on western border and internal security duties, it could not remain oblivious of perpetual conventional threat, which demanded high standards of training and operational readiness.

Talking about challenges being faced by Pakistan, the COAS quoting founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that no power could undo Pakistan and for that purpose the nation

and its state institutions should continue to cohesively perform in best interest of the country.

“We have come a long way in responding to the challenges and InshAllah Pakistan is bound to rise. The only thing is needed to stay steadfast and remain united as a nation,” he emphasised.

Earlier, upon arrival at Mangla, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi. Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur

Rehman was also present on the occasion.