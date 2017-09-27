COAS inaugurates APS&C Swat Cantt

SWAT, Sept 27 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on

Wednesday visited Swat and inaugurated Army Public School and College (APS&C) at

Kanju Garrison, Swat Cantt.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the APS&C at Kanju has a

state-of-the-art infrastructure with present capacity of 3600 students.

A gift from Pakistan Army for the resilient people of Swat in recognition of their

contributions and sacrifices in defeating terrorism, the APS&C has computer and science

labs, auditorium and sports stadium.

While interacting with students, faculty, local elders and the administration, the Army

Chief said that there was no better approach towards enduring peace and stability than

providing quality education to the youth.

Local elders thanked the COAS for establishment of Swat Cantt and APS&C for them.

Commander Peshawar Corps and GOC Malakand were also present on the occasion.