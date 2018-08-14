COAS hosts Independence Day reception

RAWALPINDI, Aug 15 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS),

General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday hosted Independence Day reception for retired officers and soldiers.

The reception is a regular annual event on August 14 where serving and retired officers and soldiers celebrate the day together, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS congratulated all on Independence Day. The participants payed tributes to martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the nation and the motherland.