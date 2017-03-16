COAS holds meetings with Chinese senior political, military leadership

BEIJING (China), Mar 18 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday met the Chinese senior political and military leadership and discussed matters related to regional security, economy, defence cooperation and mutual interest.

The COAS who arrived here for a three-day official visit, held meetings with Zhang Gaoli , Executive Vice Premier, General Fan Changlong Vice Chairman Central Military Commission, General Fang Funghui, Chief of Joint Services Department and General Li Zuocheng Commander People’s Liberation Army (PLA), according to DG ISPR, Maj Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

The Chinese leadership expressed complete understanding of the geo-political and economic-cum-security environment of the region and its implications for both the countries.

They acknowledged positive role being played by Pakistan towards peace and stability in the region with special mention of Pakistan’s role in eliminating terrorists groups .

The Chinese leadership expressed their confidence in security arrangements for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and satisfaction on progress of the project.

The COAS thanked Chinese leadership for their defence support and cooperation which is source of strength for unique all weather friendship both countries .

He reiterated that Pakistan Army shall continue to positively contribute towards regional stability and security.

The COAS thanked Chinese leadership for sending PLA Army contingent for participation in Pakistan Day parade.

Both sides agreed to continue and further increase their military to military cooperation.

Earlier, on arrival at PLA Army headquarters, the COAS was presented guard of honour.