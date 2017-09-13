COAS holds meetings with Australian civil, military leadership

RAWALPINDI, Sep 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday held

meetings with representatives of Australian civil and military leadership.

The COAS, who is on an official visit to Australia met Senate’s

Committee for Foreign and Defence Affairs headed by Senator David Fawcett, Australian Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin (accompanied by the Secretary Defence Mr Greg Moriarty) and Air Chief Air Marshal Gavin Davies, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

The COAS visited Joint Operations and Planning Headquarters and Force

Command Headquarters.

He also interacted at Australian Strategic Policy Institute and the

Office of National Assessment, both of which advice the Australian government on myriad policy issues.

Both civil and military leadership appreciated Pakistan’s contributions and achievements in war against terror and acknowledged sacrifices of Pakistani nation and its army.

The Army Chief said that he was extremely humbled by the Australian goodwill for Pakistan and their desire to enhance bilateral relations.

He said enhanced defence ties between the two countries could act as the impetus for broader bilateral cooperation in future, especially in fields of education and investment and in regional connectivity and trade.