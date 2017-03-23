COAS felicitates nation on successful hodling of Pakistan Day Parade

RAWALPINDI March 23 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar
Javed Bajwa on Thursday congratulated the participants, spectators
and the nation on successful holding of the Joint Services Parade.
According to Tweet by Director General Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS appreciated
the security arrangements for spectacular conduct of the Pakistan
Day Parade.
The COAS thanked China, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and
Chief of Defence Forces of South Africa for participation.
“Pakistan is significant in comity of nations. We are a peaceful
country,” he said.
Acknowledging the supreme sacrifices of Ghazis and Shaheeds
the COAS said “You are our heroes, your sacrifices shall not go
waste. We owe our peace and independence to you.”
“Nation to stay steadfast for cleaning ‘Our Pakistan’ from
fasaadis (rioters). Enemies of Pakistan to lay off,” he added.