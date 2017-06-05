COAS felicitates 4th Pakistani to scale Mount Everest

RAWALPINDI, June 5 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Mountaineer Lieutenant Colonel Doctor

Abdul Jabbar Bhatti (Retired) at CMH here on Monday.

The COAS congratulated him for his achievement as fourth

Pakistani to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

The COAS appreciated his outstanding achievement as a great

contribution to keep our green flag high. He expressed best wishes

for his speedy recovery and health.