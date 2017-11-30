COAS expresses grief over demise of Shaheed Lt Arsalan’s father

RAWALPINDI, Nov 30 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed deep grief over the

demise of father of Shaheed Lt Arsalan.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor in a

tweet on Wednesday said that the COAS was deeply saddened on the demise of father

of Shaheed Lt Arsalan. “Not only by soldiers, sacrifices by our families continue,” the COAS said.