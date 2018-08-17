COAS expresses concern on surge in violence in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, Aug 17 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed deep concern on recent surge in violence inside Afghanistan and loss of precious innocent lives.

The COAS has reiterated that there is no support to any terrorist activity inside Afghanistan from Pakistan side, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet here on Friday.

The alleged return of injured/dead terrorists from Ghazni is incorrect. However, there are scores of Pakistanis working in Afghanistan in connection with various businesses/ labour who periodically fall victim to terrorism acts alongside their Afghan brothers inside Afghanistan. Terming such victims as terrorists is unfortunate.

Moreover, different factions of TTP, hiding in many sanctuaries inside Afghanistan under Afghan identities on becoming injured/dead are transported into Pakistan for medical help. Additionally, Afghan refugees and their relatives also resort to similar practices.

The COAS stands by his commitment to Afghan President for ensuring all measures which could facilitate peace in Afghanistan. However, COAS re-emphasises that Afghanistan needs to look inward as the problem resides inside Afghanistan.

The solution thus remains on making substantive progress on Afghan reconciliation efforts as well as on speedy implementation of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS), the tweet said.

Pakistan continues to support all initiatives aimed at bringing peace in Afghanistan as there cannot be enduring peace in Pakistan and stability in the region if there is no peace in Afghanistan, the ISPR tweet added.