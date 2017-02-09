COAS congratulates US Secretary Defence on assumption of charge

RAWALPINDI Feb 09 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence, Jim Mattis had a

20 minutes telephonic conversation on Thursday.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major

General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said the COAS congratulated the

secretary on assumption of new responsibility and expressed the hope

that his vast experience in the field will be of great value to the

region.

Secretary Mattis commended the sacrifices and resilience of

the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role

Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of

peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards

that end. They also agreed on continued engagement at multiple

levels, DG ISPR added.