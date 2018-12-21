COAS confirms death sentence to 14 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Dec 21 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentence awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences.

According to a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were involved in offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan,

destruction of communication infrastructure, police station, educational

institution and killing of innocent civilians.