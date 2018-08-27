COAS condoles with John McCain’s family

RAWALPINDI, Aug 27 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday conveyed his condolences to bereaved family of deceased US Senator John McCain, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

“McCain was a distinguished war veteran and an accomplished representative of his country. A friend of Pakistan who believed in great potential of Pak-US relations for common good of both countries”, DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.