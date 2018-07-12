COAS condoles with Bilour family

PESHAWAR, July 12 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Peshawar and met Bilour family to condole martyrdom of Haroon Bilour.

Talking to the family members, he said, “Bilour family has stood firm in war against terrorism with great sacrifices during national effort. We have come a long way in our challenging journey to peace and the destination is not far, Inshallah.”

The COAS remarked, “We stand united against all proponents of hate and mayhem regardless of hue and colour.”