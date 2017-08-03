COAS condemns terrorist attack on US forces in Kandhar

RAWALPINDI, Aug 3 (APP): Condemning the terrorist attack on the

United States Forces in Kandhar, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered heartfelt condolences over the death

of two Special Forces soldiers in the incident.

We fully understand the loss and pain of victims’ families

as Pakistan is undergoing a similar trial of blood in the fight

against common threat of terrorism, he said according to an Inter

Services Public Relations press release.

The COAS wished an early recovery of those injured in the

incident.