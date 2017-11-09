RAWALPINDI, Nov 09 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday condemned the attack on police in Quetta and acknowledged contributions of police and other law enforcement agencies for peace in the country.
The army chief said sacrifices like DIG Hamid shall not go waste, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said.
COAS condemns attack on police in Quetta
