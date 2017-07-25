COAS chairs security meeting in Lahore

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar

Javed Bajwa Tuesday chaired a security meeting here at the headquarters of Lahore Corps.

The COAS was given detailed update on the Operation Raddul Fasaad and Monday’s blast, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

Expressing his grief with victims and their families, the COAS said,

“Such incidents cannot lower our resolve to eliminate terrorism from its roots. We are making gains in breaking connectivity between terror masterminds and their facilitators and executors.”

He said that Pakistan Army fully supported and stood with police and

other law enforcement agencies towards performance of their role as

first responders. We have fought against terrorism as a nation and key

to success is national participation by reporting every suspicious

activity to security forces, he added.

The COAS said regional actors and hostile intelligence agencies

were fully involved to use terror as a policy tool. Concurrent blasts

at Kabul and Lahore were testimony of our stance that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism and will continue to suffer if

these actors are able to use Afghan territory with impunity, he added.

He reiterated that Pakistan was ready to help Afghanistan

eliminate terrorists safe havens in their border areas as it had

done on its side.

Later, the COAS visited injured of the blast at General Hospital.

Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali Commander Lahore Corps and Inspector

General Police Punjab were also present on the occasion.