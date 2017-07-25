LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar
Javed Bajwa Tuesday chaired a security meeting here at the headquarters of Lahore Corps.
The COAS was given detailed update on the Operation Raddul Fasaad and Monday’s blast, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.
Expressing his grief with victims and their families, the COAS said,
“Such incidents cannot lower our resolve to eliminate terrorism from its roots. We are making gains in breaking connectivity between terror masterminds and their facilitators and executors.”
He said that Pakistan Army fully supported and stood with police and
other law enforcement agencies towards performance of their role as
first responders. We have fought against terrorism as a nation and key
to success is national participation by reporting every suspicious
activity to security forces, he added.
The COAS said regional actors and hostile intelligence agencies
were fully involved to use terror as a policy tool. Concurrent blasts
at Kabul and Lahore were testimony of our stance that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism and will continue to suffer if
these actors are able to use Afghan territory with impunity, he added.
He reiterated that Pakistan was ready to help Afghanistan
eliminate terrorists safe havens in their border areas as it had
done on its side.
Later, the COAS visited injured of the blast at General Hospital.
Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali Commander Lahore Corps and Inspector
General Police Punjab were also present on the occasion.
COAS chairs security meeting in Lahore
LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar