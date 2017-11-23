ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in Quetta to launch ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ initiative for development of the province.
Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet that the ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ project is all set to be launched, aimed at enduring stability through socioeconomic development and security in the province.
COAS chairs high level meeting to launch Khushhal Balochistan initiative
ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in Quetta to launch ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ initiative for development of the province.